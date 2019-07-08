Chhatrapur: One person was killed and five were injured in a collision between a mini truck and an auto on the national highway in Chhatrapur Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar Moharana of Raulibandh village in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the auto was carrying passengers to Raulibandh village when a mini truck rammed it from behind resulting in the death of one person.

Police and locals rushed to the spot after being informed and rescued the other passengers.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital in Raulibandh village.

The driver of the mini truck, who fled from the scene, has been booked under section 362/19 of the Indian Penal Code.

PNN