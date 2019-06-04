Dharmasala: The Dharmasala police Monday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery of a woman who was found dead in a pool of blood while her daughter was raped and left battling for life at Deuli Hills under this police limits in Jajpur district May 2.

Acting on reliable information, the police arrested the main accused Bijay Kumar Behera from Chennai, who has been on the run since the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Mita Samal, wife of Krushnachandra Samal. The condition of the rape victim, Samal’s daughter, is said to be stable after medical treatment.

Acting on a complaint by Samal, police had been on the lookout for Behera. After tracking his phone calls, police arrested him from Chennai.

According to the case diary, Mita and her daughter were missing from the house from May 2. Later Mita’s body was found in a pool of blood on May 3 while her daughter was lying unconscious in a forest near the village. Locals on their way to collect firewood spotted them and alerted the cops who seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

The girl was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the local hospital. Since then the cops had been on the lookout for Behera.

However, the gruesome murder has remained a mystery. Cops are unable to get any clue as to why the mother and daughter had gone to the forest. If they had not gone by themselves, how could Behera alone tackle the two together, locals raised questions. Even as they were missing, their family members had not lodged a complaint with the police.

Such mysterious behaviour of the family members has put the cops in a dilemma. The police are probing the incident from all angles. Earlier, the police had arrested Behera’s aide Bichitra Rana. Police suspect the involvement of more people and more mysteries.

Behera will be produced in court Tuesday, IIC Saroj Kumar Sahu said adding that he would be then taken in remand.

