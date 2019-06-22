Rayagada: A man died while five members of his family were injured in a road accident at Siriguda here Thursday.

The deceased was identified was Manas Ranjan Dash, 40, while the injured were T. Lakshminarayan, K. Gangotri, T. Shahja, 12, T. Saishree, 9, and T. Smaran, 6.

Manas was a Hindi teacher in Kakiriguma High School in Koraput district. The family started the journey from Damanjodi by a car to visit the temple of Maa Majhighariani, the presiding deity of Rayagada.

The car hit a stationary truck from the rear. While Manas died on the spot, Rayagada police rushed the injured to the district headquarters hospital with the help of locals.

The injured were subsequently shifted to a Visakhapatnam hospital for advanced treatment. The condition of Gangotri and Smaran was stated critical. Rayagada police registered a case.

PNN