Keonjhar: A man was killed after a truck hit him on NH-49 near Telkoi bus stand of Keonjhar district Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Das of Atopur village in Keonjhar district.

According to a source, Pradeep was hit by a truck while he was crossing the road after parking his motorcycle in front of Mochibandh High school. He was rushed to the Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital after the incident but was declared ‘dead on arrival’ by the doctors.

Tension prevailed in Keonjhar DHH briefly after the news broke. Police reached the spot and spoke to the agitators.

Locals are demanding compensation to the family of the deceased and a thorough investigation into the incident.

PNN