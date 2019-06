Jajpur: A 10-ft-long python was rescued from a village under Barchana block here in the district. The snake catchers caught the giant snake from Badajhari village near Mahabinayak hill. Locals on their way to attend nature’s call spotted the reptile in a farmland near the village and alerted the snake helpline. On getting information, snake helpline members reached the location and managed to rescue the python. Later, the snake was released into the forest.

PNN