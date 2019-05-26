Beijing: At least 10 people died and 19 others injured after carbon dioxide leaked from a cargo ship’s fire preventing system at Longyan Port in eastern China’s Weihai city, officials said Sunday. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when the ship owned by the Fujian Shipping Company was being repaired.

The 19 injured in the accident are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and their condition is stable, state-run ‘Xinhua’ news agency reported Sunday.

A preliminary investigation showed that carbon dioxide leaked from the fire preventing system due to improper operation of crew members. Those responsible for the accident have been taken into police custody and an investigation have been launched, government officials said.

PTI