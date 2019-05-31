Nayagarh:Ten migrant workers from Odisha are stranded in Dubai and are facing both mental and physical torture there. Their passports have been confiscated by their employers and they are being forced to work under extreme conditions for extra hours without any remuneration.

The matter came to light after a few of the workers took to social media platforms to describe the plight and pleading with the authorities to help them return home.

Among the workers are Pratap Maharana (25) and his uncle Guman Maharana (40), both from Kurdangi village under Godipada police limits in this district. They have urged the government and administration to rescue them immediately.

According to sources, the two had been lured by a contractor from Balugaon of Chilika area. He had promised the two lucrative jobs in Dubai with monthly salaries ranging between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. Unaware of his evil intentions, they went to Dubai about eight months back.

The contractor also allegedly forced them to pay hefty sums for procuring their visas and tickets. However, after toiling for months, they have not received their salaries. Unable to come back, the victims shared a video with their family members describing the pitiable conditions in which they were being forced to stay without any money.

After seeing the video, family members of the workers alleged that they have been left stranded due to non-payment of salaries. They also alleged that the agent has tortured them.

Through the video, the labourers have urged the district administration to rescue them from the harsh working conditions and help them return to their native places.

PNN