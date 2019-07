New Delhi: Ten rebel Karnataka MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) moved Wednesday the Supreme Court, alleging that the Assembly Speaker has been deliberately not accepting their resignations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing Thursday.

Details to follow

PTI