Bhubaneswar: Even as the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety issued a strong advisory to the state government, the latter has failed to curb the rising number of road mishaps in the state. There has been a 10 per cent rise in the number of accidents in Odisha as compared to last year.

This was revealed at a meeting of Road Safety Council held under the chairmanship of commerce and transport minister Padmanabha Behera here at the Secretariat Monday.

“To check fatalities due to road mishaps, emphasis is being given to enforcement drives, medical aid and implementation of Supreme Court guidelines on road safety, said Behera.

“A majority of accidents are caused due to over-speeding, drunken driving, using mobile phones while driving and flouting traffic rules,” he said. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, transport secretary G Srinivas said the accident rate has increased by 10 per cent this year compared to last year’s.