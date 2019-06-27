Brahmagiri: The Krushna Prasad block administration Wednesday buried about 100 sacks of flattened rice that had been supplied to them as cyclone Fani relief, locals alleged.

The relief material, originally intended to be distributed among Fani victims, were buried on Chilika bed behind the OTDC guesthouse at Satapada in Puri district, they added.

Cyclone Fani had caused massive destruction in this block. A number of government and non-governmental organisations had extended their helping hands to the cyclone affected people in this region by proving emergency ration among other goods to the block administration.

The 100 sacks of flattened rice buried Wednesday were part of the relief package received by the administration. However, the officials failed to distribute them among the cyclone victims. As these relief materials became unfit for human consumption, they were buried secretively, the locals alleged.

They have been demanding an inquiry into the incident.

When contacted, Krushna Prasad block development officer (BDO) had a different version to offer though.

“We had stored flattened rice before cyclone Fani. They got drenched in rain and became unfit for human consumption. We had no other way but to bury them,” said the BDO.

