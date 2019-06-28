Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday promised the Odisha Assembly that 100 per cent electricity would be given to Puri and nearby areas before the Rath Yatra so that one of the biggest Hindu festivals of the region is undertaken without hassles.

Responding to queries on the status of the electricity restoration works post Fani in Puri and other affected areas, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra told the Assembly that the department has been working on the restoration works on a war footing and electricity in this area will be restored before Rath Yatra.

Earlier several MLA from the party and other opposition parties put forth their demands, talked about the ground realities in their areas and demanded answers from the minister whether electricity could be restored before the Rath Yatra.

Responding to the queries of the legislators, Mishra said, “In Puri, many towers were destroyed. I stayed in Puri for days to see the works. Two out of three sources of electricity have been taken care of while works on restoring the last one is still going on. Before Rath Yatra, Puri and nearby areas will have electricity restored.”

He also added, “Restoration works went on round the clock on a war footing. While electricity reached all rural and urban areas of Bhubaneswar and Khurda, restoration of power is still pending in Puri. Electricity has failed to reach every village in Puri till now. We are facing some technical issues in the rainy season. I promise to cover bases of newly erected polls with concrete and make them permanent within one month.”

The minister also talked about the restoration works in Khurda. The minister said, “In Khurda, 22 of the 33 11KV sub-stations were affected due to Fani. 72 feeders were affected. Around 1,84,862 consumers were affected due to power disruptions. Electricity has been restored to all of them.”