Khaira: As many as 11 people were injured in a road mishap when a police Bolero collided head on with another vehicle of a groom party late Friday night. The incident took place at Dantia chowk near Soro-Kupari road under Khaira police limit in Balasore district.

Out of the 11, two are said to be in critical condition. They have been identified as sub-inspector (SI) of Khaira police station Shyam Sunder Bindhani and driver SK Rout.

According to a source, this incident took place near Khaira police limits when the police Bolero that was returning after duty at Bahuda Yatra collided with the vehicle of groom party to save some bicycle riders.

On being informed, the injured were admitted to local primary health centre (PHC) in Khaira. Later, the critically injured men were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

