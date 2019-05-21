Bhubaneswar: There is no respite from the intense heatwave in the state with mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius at 11 places Tuesday.

According to the local Met centre bulletin, Titilagarh in Western Odisha was the hottest place Tuesday with 45 degrees Celsius, followed by 43.8 degrees at Jharsuguda, 43.6 degrees at Bolangir, 43.4 degrees at Sambalpur, 43.2 degrees at Sonepur and 43 degrees at Bhawanipatna.

The other places which recorded above 40 degrees Celsius are—Angul (40.7 degrees), Sundargarh and Malkangiri (42 degrees each), Hirakud (42.4 degrees) and Talcher (42.5 degrees).

The IMD said that heatwave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over Bolangir, Nuapada, Deogarh, Boudh, Bargarh and Nabarangpur districts Wednesday.

The weatherman also forecast thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj Wednesday afternoon.