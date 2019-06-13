Aizawl: Caroline Malsawmtluangi an 11-year-old girl has showed exemplary courage and alertness to save another minor, who had been kidnapped for trafficking by a woman, in Mizoram, a police officer said Thursday.

The woman was arrested and the kidnapped seven-year-old girl was reunited with her parents Wednesday night, DIG of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said here.

Caroline was playing Monday with her friends near her home in Zuangtui locality in eastern Aizawl, when an unknown girl joined them.

She did not give it much of a thought at that time but policemen in plainclothes visited the area the next day in search of a girl who had gone missing from a village in Lunglei district.

Khiangte said the policemen showed Caroline the photograph of the missing girl and she informed them that she had seen her. After being advised by the policemen to inform them if she saw the minor girl again, Caroline went to search for her in the neighbourhood on her own.

Caroline finally found her and the alleged abductor, later identified as 31-year-old Zonunsangin Fanai, at a house. Fanai tried to send her away but Caroline did not budge. Then sensing an opportunity, Caroline lifted the girl on her back and started running towards her home, the DIG informed.

When the woman saw the two escaping, she ordered Caroline to stop and even pelted stones at Caroline. The kid, however, continued running and after reaching home, told everything to her parents, the DIG added. Her parents informed the police and the seven-year-old was rescued and Fanai arrested.

Khiangte said Fanai had kidnapped the girl from Thualtu village in southern Mizoram’s Lunglei district Sunday and brought her to Aizawl. A local court has remanded Fanai to judicial custody for 14 days.

Agencies