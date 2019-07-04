Bhubaneswar: Out of the total 51,311 villages in Odisha, as many as 11,000 villages have no mobile connectivity, Odisha Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the state Assembly recently said.

Quoting a survey conducted by the Telecommunication Department during 2016-17 for assessing the number of villages having no mobile connectivity, the survey said out of the 11,000 villages 10,000 villages are in Left Wing Extremism affected area.

It said the wireless- teledensity in the state is 79.58 against the national average of 91.09.

Similarly, the internet connection per 100 population of the state is 28.22 in comparison to the national average of 38.02.

In Odisha, wireless teledensity is 61.6 in rural areas and 160.8 for urban areas.

The internet subscription per 100 population in rural areas stands at 16.0 whereas it is 83.3 in urban areas, the Survey said indicating that there have been significant urban-rural differences in the state both for teledensity and internet subscription.

(UNI)