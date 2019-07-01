Naktideula: A 12-year-old, Ayush Ranjan Rout of inaccessible Kudanali village of Jamujori panchayat under Naktideula block in Sambalpur district claims he is the youngest web designer in the state and second youngest in the country.

Ayush, son of Saroj Rout and Rashmita Rout, is presently studying in Class-VII at Gadamandala Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Angul district.

He says he has successfully designed the English and Odia web portal of R News Trust, a social organisation in Deogarh district.

He was learning ‘web designing’ from YouTube alongside his studies. He aims to set up his own company ‘Adyasha Web Solution’. Seeking blessings from the Governor, he has written a letter to him.

Similarly, he has also requested the Prime Minister to provide him financial support under MSME.

Notably, eight-year-old Sreelakshmi Suresh of Kerala has the credit of being the youngest web designer in the country.

