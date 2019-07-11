Ramgiri: Fourteen persons were injured, two of them critically, when an auto they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Mankada Dian ghat under Ramagiri police limit of Gajapati district Wednesday.

The critically injured persons have been identified as Dukha Pradhan and Shankar Patra.

According to sources, people from Patrapur block of Dhubalingi village were moving for shopping at the weekly ‘Haat’(market) at Ramgiri in the three-wheeler. However, while travelling, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down the deep gorge and crashed against a tree.

Local people and then the police rescued the Injured and got them admitted to the Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) at Ramgiri. Dukha and Shankar have been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Gajapati district.

PNN