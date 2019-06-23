Barmer: At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured Sunday after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in this district of Rajasthan, police said.

A ‘Ram Katha’ was organised at Jasol area of the district when the pandal was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, ASP, Khinv Singh, said. At least 14 persons have died in the incident and about 50 are injured,” said Singh. He also said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation from Jaipur and has ordered a probe into the incident. He also expressed grief and offered his condolences for the death of the bereaved families. Gehlot also said rescue operations were being done by the district administration and the government was keeping a close watch on the conditions of the injured. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the incident. “Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery,” the PMO’s office quoted him as saying in a tweet.

PTI