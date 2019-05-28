Balasore: At least 60 tourists travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway-16 near Doisada in Balasore district Monday. At least 15 tourists were injured in the collision.

According to sources, the mishap occurred early in the morning when the tourist bus carrying over 60 people from Gujarat was heading towards Ganga Sagar in West Bengal from Puri. A speeding truck collided with the bus on NH-16 after the driver lost control on the wheels.

While 15 persons sustained injuries, others had a close shave in the mishap. The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Soro.

Police reached the spot and registered a case.

PNN