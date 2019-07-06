Jeypore: As many as 15 panchayats of Koraput district have been cut off from rest of the world as five-foot high flood water continues to flow on the temporary road constructed at Puruna Borigumma following incessant rains here.

The under construction bridge here is yet to be functional. The temporary road was constructed for ease of movement and transportation until the main bridge gets operational.

Owing to incessant rains Saturday, five feet high flood water has been flowing on the temporary road disrupting road connectivity.

Local residents alleged that such a situation occurred as the Works Department is delaying the construction of the bridge.

PNN