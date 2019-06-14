Puri: As many as 155 platoons of police personnel of various ranks, three companies of RAF and QAF each along with scores of home guards will be deployed for the annual car festival here.

Inspector General of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi Thursday said that new CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the crowd movement during the fete.

On behalf of the government, Odisha Law, Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban development minister Pratap Jena and minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanav Behera reviewed the preparation for the annual festival Thursday.

The railway officials present in the meeting said 192 special trains would run to Puri during the fete and 40 automatic ticket vending machines would be installed. A mobile app would be launched for the pilgrims for ticket booking as well. All the ongoing repairs in railway station would be completed before June 25, they said.

Health, supply of potable water, uninterrupted supply of power, cleansing of drains and sewerage system were the focus in the meeting.

The recent spurt in number of diarrhea patients in the Fani affected area drew attention of the meeting.

The CDMO announced that 22 number of health teams comprising of doctors, healthcare staff along with medicines would work in the rural affected pockets while 4 teams would operate in the city.

The committee directed the CDMO to repair the damaged hospital building and resume all emergency services in DHH.

The PHD officials informed that 40 tankers were catering to the drinking water needs while 200 stand posts were also operating. They also assured that 250 tube wells would be installed besides existing 757 tube wells.

Over 200 passenger buses would ply to Puri apart from regular buses. The operators were directed to display fair charts and asked not to charge more than the normal ticket fare.

Power supply would be continuous and efforts were on to complete the restoration work by June 30 and provide 50 MW power to Puri during the fete.

Temple Chief Administrator PK Mahapatra said that the construction of the three chariots were going on as per schedule.

