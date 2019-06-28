Bhadrak/Khunta: Lack of students has led to the closure of 17 schools in Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts creating problems for guardians, a report said. The administration has identified seven schools having less than 10 students in Bhadrak. The government decided to close schools with less students to ensure quality education and cut down expenses.

The schools to be closed are the Talagherai Project Primary School and Balimunda ME School in Basudevpur block, the Paramanandapur Project Primary School, Hatadihi Primary School and Haladipahani Adavasisahi Primary School in Bant block, the Pahalapur Jenasahi Project Primary School in Dhamnagar block and the Podadihi Sridharpur Primary School in Bhadrak block. A decision was taken to admit these students in nearby schools.

The government has decided to pay a monthly conveyance allowance of Rs 600 to students who travel a distance of one km from home if they have 75 per cent attendance.

Students having 50 per cent attendance will be given Rs 400 a month while those with 30 to 49 per cent attendance will get Rs 300.

Students having less than 30 per cent attendance will not get the conveyance allowance, said sources in the Education Department.

Reports from Khunta said the administration has identified two such schools in Khunta block and eight schools in Gopabandhunagar block. There are 116 schools in the blocks while the Mahanpur Primary School and the Agnikaunari Primary School have been closed.

The schools closed in Gopabandhunagar block are at Sanakkhunta, Tiraldihi, Champanga, Ghanashila, Bndhasahi, Talagohiridiha, Dimbagadia and Tiraldihi.

PNN