Papadahandi: As many as 18 cobras were rescued from the backyard of Sailabala Pattanayak, a resident of this block headquarters in Nabarangpur district Wednesday night.

According to locals, the family members came across the scale of a snake at their backyard Wednesday evening. Panicked, family members called in a snake helpline member.

The snake catcher rescued 18 snakes including the mother and hatchlings from a hole in the house backyard. They were identified as cobras.

The reptiles were released in a nearby jungle later.

Notably, a female cobra along with 12 hatchlings were rescued from the house of Khageswar Mahakud in Anandpur Babu Sahi under Dhamanagar block of Bhadrak district Tuesday.

