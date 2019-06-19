Berhampur: A local court awarded life imprisonment to as many as 18 persons after convicting them in the sensational murder case of Maheswar Sasmal in 2007.

The Additional District Judge (I) Sanjay Kumar Sahu pronounced the judgement after examining the statements of 12 witnesses in the case.

The court convicted 19 persons in killing of Maheswar Sasmal, a resident of Phulta village in Rangeilunda Tehsil of Ganjam District in 2007, out of which one accused has already died.

Notably, Sasmal was killed in a group clash in 2007. Total 19 persons were arrested in this connection. They subsequently had walked free on conditional bail.