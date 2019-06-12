Srinagar: Terrorists carried out Wednesday an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir killing at least two CRPF personnel and injuring five others including an inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said here.

The officials informed that at least two terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades. The CRPF personnel retaliated and killed one militant. At the time of this news the gunfight is still continuing the officials stated.

Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack. He has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they said.

Details to follow

PTI