Phulbani: Two minor girls died and two of the family members sustained injuries in a fire at Gerupada village under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district late Wednesday night.

According to reports, Balmati Behera, her five-year-old son Rudra and daughters Rambha & Krushna were sleeping inside their house last night when fire broke out due to electrical short circuit. The sparkles in the power switch board in the house at around 3.00 am. Before long the flames caught clothes and inside couple of minutes it immersed the total house.

According to reports, the flame broke out at around 3:00 am the point at which the family of Arun Behera was sleeping. Woken up by a sparkle from one of the power switch borads in the house, Behera all of a sudden observed flame spreading everywhere throughout the house. He started alarming the neighbors. Locals after sighting the house caught in blaze retrieved the charred remains of the deceased and rescued the victims.

Reportedly, a fire team reached the house and brought the blaze under control. Though the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit could have triggered it, said fire personnel.

He quickly pushed his 6-year-old child out of the window and pulled his two little girls and wife out of the house. In spite of this Arun, his wife and his son sustained injuries. However the two girls succumbed in the hospital.

PNN