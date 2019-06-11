Malkangiri: Chitrakonda police Sunday arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man over suspicion of sorcery. The accused were identified as Jagannath Kinchai Gundu and Daitari Khara. According to reports, Raghunath Jalia of Mutamaba village in the district was killed on the suspicion of practising black magic May 28, said IIC Ram Prasad Nag. During investigation, the police found the duo guilty and arrested them. A case was registered under Section 302 of IPC and the accused were produced in court.

PNN