Yuvraj is probably India’s most loved cricketer and was one of the spectacular stars of Indian domination during ICC 2007 T20 World Cup and ICC World Cup 2011. He retired from international cricket today, bringing down curtains to his well-celebrated cricket career where he achieved many milestones as an Indian cricketer.

On the occasion, we look back at two crucial incidents from Yuvraj Singh’s childhood, which shaped his career in cricket.

Yuvraj learnt cricket from Navjot Singh Sidhu. On the first day of practice, he was bowled by full toss deliveries and Sidhu was very angry over the same. Sidhu had said ‘your son cannot ever play cricket,’ to Yuvraj’s father. Yuvraj, however, proved Sidhu’s prediction wrong and became a cricketer whom no Indian cricket fan will ever be able to forget.

In another incident, Yuvraj was very good in skating. But, his father always wanted him to become a cricketer. In spite of his interest in skating, Yuvi understood his father’s expectations well and became a cricketer, who was not only great at batting, but also clever with bowling.

With 8701 runs and 111 wickets in 304 matches in ODI cricket, Yuvraj Singh was a prominent all-rounder India could dream of.