Jaleswar: Two people were killed and four others were injured when an ambulance carrying the victims hit a truck on NH-60 near Laxmannath toll plaza under Jaleswar police limits of Balasore district Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sheik Badrul and Sheik Ainak of Beliadi village under Bishnupur police limits of Bankura district in West Bengal.

According to a source, the incident took place when the ambulance was carrying a patient and his relatives to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. On the way, the ambulance hit a truck parked on road on NH-60.

While Sheik Badrul and Sheik Ainak died on the spot, the rest four sustained severe injuries.

On being informed, the Jaleswar police reached the spot and seized the ambulance. Police also sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and registered a case.

PNN