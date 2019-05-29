Mumbai: Two more senior resident doctors at BYL Nair Hospital here were arrested Wednesday for harassing and ragging their junior Payal Tadvi, who committed suicide May 22.

Another senior resident doctor had been arrested earlier.

The three — Bhakti Mehre, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal — have been accused of using casteist slurs and comments by Payal’s parents Abeda Tadvi and Salman Tadvi.

Mehre was arrested Tuesday while the two other doctors accused in the case were nabbed Wednesday by Agripada police personnel in central Mumbai.

According to her mother Payal was facing harassment and ragging by the three for the past three months. However, she had asked her mom not to lodge a complaint as it would have an adverse effect on her career.

Payal’s father, Salman Tadvi also alleged that the three doctors ragged and humiliated her on WhatsApp because she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe. He alleged that the trio said that they would not let Payal complete her course.

The three arrested accused doctors have denied all the allegations made by Payal’s parents. They have said in a letter to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) that they want fair investigation and justice.

Currently, the accused doctors, have been suspended by MARD.