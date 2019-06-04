Nabarangpur: Two girls studying in Class X in this district have been selected to join Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a report said Monday.

The two students, identified as Ipsita Dash and Mita Harijan, following their nomination have left for Ahmadabad Monday. The two were nominated for an ISRO programme after qualifying at the Young Astronomer Talent Search Examination organized by the Tata Steel. The two after joining the ISRO programme are expected to interact with a select group of scientists June 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Ipsita, a student of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Nabarangpur, is the daughter of Durga Madhav Dash of Mirganguda village under Nandahandi block.

Mita is a student of Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education at B Maliguda under Nandahandi block and daughter of Lachhman Behera of Baradei village under Papdahandi block.