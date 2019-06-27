Keonjhar/Tihidi: Two persons were struck by lightning in parts of Keonjhar and Bhadrak Thursday.

Sanjukta Mohant (35), a woman of Ukhunda under Baria police limits in Keonjhar was transplanting paddy saplings in her farmland when lightning struck.

She was brought to the district headquarters hospital, but by then she had succumbed. Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. In another incident, Ramesh Mallick (44) of Chilapada in Bhadrak was sitting outside his house when thunderbolt struck him.