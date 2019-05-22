Angul/Balasore:Just a day after the announcement of results, two students killed themselves after failing to crack the HSC examination that is conducted by Board of Secondary Examination (BSE).

In the first incident, body of a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a cashew nut orchard in Kushakila village under Jarpada police limits in Angul district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Sundar Sahoo. He was a student of Kushakila High School. Sahoo scored total 108 marks in the Class X Board, and was reportedly depressed after publication of the results today morning.

According to sources, soon after the results were announced he left home and did not return for a long time. Few hours later, a group of villagers spotted the body of Sahoo in the forest and informed the family.

The local police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the boy and sent it for autopsy to Angul district headquarters hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.

Similarly in Balasore, finding himself plucked up in the results, one crestfallen student has allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide. The family members immediately rushed him to the Basta Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shankarshan Sethi (16), son of Ananta Sethi of Basta block and he was a student of Mandarukula Gandhiji High School in Pandarungi village.

The deceased’s relative said, “His exam result was out today. When he came to know that he has secured 198, he came back home and slept inside the room. When his mother discovered that he has consumed poison, we immediately rushed him to the hospital here. He committed suicide because of his failure in the Matric exams.”

PNN