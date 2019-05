Bhubaneswar: Two High School Certificate (HSC) examinees Tuesday committed suicide over their poor performance in the examinations. Kalyani Pradhan, a 16-year-old girl, of Kalaynpur village under Delang police limits committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf.

Kalyani was a student of Kalayanpur High School. In another incident, a student from Basta in Balasore district committed suicide by consuming poison. The deceased was identified as Shankarshan Sethi of Pandarungi.