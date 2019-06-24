Lakhanpur: Two Class V students of an upper primary school suffered injuries on their heads after chunks of ceiling plaster fell on them while they were studying inside the classroom in Jamagaon panchayat of Lakhanpur block in the district Monday.

The injured students are Bulu Tihiria and Raju Gadwal. They were admitted to the Lakhanpur Community Health Centre.

Sources said the incident took place at around 11 am when a teacher was teaching them. A big patch of plaster fell off the ceiling on the two students.

While Bulu was seriously injured on the head and had to be given four stitches, Raju had only a minor injury.

The injured students were discharged from the CHC and sent back to their homes, sources said. Additional education officer of Lakhanpur reached the school and investigated the incident.

Villagers said there were 25 students inside the classroom when the incident occurred. “What would have happened if the whole thing fell on them,” they asked. They demanded immediate repair of the classroom.

The incident exposes the poor infrastructure in elementary schools in remote areas.