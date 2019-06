Malkangiri: Maoists allegedly abducted two villagers suspecting them as police informers of Kukurakunda village under Mathili police limit in Malkangiri district.

The abducted duo have been identified as Guja Kobasi and Onga Kalimali of Kukurakunda village under Mathili police limit in Malkangiri district.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

PNN