Bhubaneswar: At least 20 Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans and trainee police officials fainted at a police training centre at Chandaka near here when the senior officials ordered them to take part in the training under the scorching sun Wednesday.

The SOG commandant allegedly hurled expletives at the trainees when they refused to undergo the training process amid gruelling heat, sources said.

It has been alleged that the jawans who collapsed were taken to hospital on two-wheelers.

The commandant allegedly threatened to dismiss the jawans if they make the incident public.

However, some trainees reported the incident to mediapersons Wednesday. “Some senior police officials have been working at the training centre for over a decade. They are misappropriating the funds meant for the food and uniform of trainee jawans. The Officials are threatening to dismiss us from jobs if we raise our voice against their wrongdoings,” said a trainee jawan.

Protesting the highhandedness and torture by SOG commandant, sub-inspector Bishwajit Behera filed a case with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

As per the complaint, Behera is now undergoing SOG advanced training at Chandaka training centre. Behera and several others, including some women sub-inspectors, were asked to undergo the rigorous training when the city sizzled at 40° Celsius.

“More than 20 jawans fainted due to the scorching heat. The victims were taken to a hospital on bikes,” said the complaint.

Behera also alleged that SOG commandant Aniruddha Singh hurled abuses at him during the training session. “I had an injury on my waist. I could not run fast. The commandant misbehaved me on several occasions. He also threatened to dismiss me when I raised an objection,” Behera said.