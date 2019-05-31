Mumbai: One of Salman Khan’s biggest hits ‘Biwi No 1’ has completed its 20th anniversary and on this special occasion, the film’s lead actress Karisma Kapoor shared a rare throwback picture on her Instagram profile.

In the picture, the beautiful actress, who ruled the film industry with her dance moves and acting prowess can be seen having a hearty laugh with the film’s lead actor Salman. It was evident from the photo that the two were enjoying each other’s company.

In her post, Karisma revealed that the picture was taken during the shooting of the film’s song ‘Hai Hai Mirchi’. She tagged co-star Salman and director David Dhawan in her post and captioned: “20 years of Biwi No 1. During the song Hai Hai Mirchi, sharing a joke (and some secrets) with Salman Khan. Memories forever.”

Take a look at the post here:

Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who also played a pivotal role in the movie, also shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram account. She played Salman’s girlfriend in the film. She captioned it: “Wow! Time flies.”