New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday framed charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three others in connection with a case related to violation of prohibitory orders and obstructing public servants.

The case relates to a dharna staged by Kejriwal and others outside the Rail Bhawan on January 20, 2014, demanding action against police officers who allegedly refused to cooperate with AAP leader Somnath Bharti.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal framed the charges against Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rakhi Birla and Bharti.

The court, however, discharged Sanjay Singh and journalist and former party leader Ashutosh. Advocates B.S. Joon and Mohd Irshad represented the AAP leaders in the court.

The police had chargesheeted the AAP leaders under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant).