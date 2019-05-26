Bhubaneswar: The four-phase poll battle in Odisha for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha this year had witnessed an unprecedented level of violence which was a rarity in earlier elections.

The state witnessed several murders allegedly related to political rivalry. Soon after, allegations and counter allegations flew thick and fast and leaders made a beeline before the state’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Apart from the three murders reportedly related to the political rivalries, reports of several incidents of face-offs and skirmishes also came to the fore from across the state.

However, in 2014, no major cases of violence took place in the state; only some stray cases of violence such as snatching and torching of EVMs and attempted riggings were reported.

The rising cases of violence in the state also became a headache for the police that soon came out with a special advisory April 22, 2019, for the officials to check the incidents of political violence.

It directed the police officers to take stringent action against those involved in violent activities notwithstanding their political affiliations. The district superintendents of police (SPs) were asked to personally monitor the progress of the probe into the matter and ensure a time-bound investigation.

The sleuths were asked to rein in the anti-social elements with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed in their respective districts. Odisha Police also instructed its officers to provide required security to the contesting candidates in case of any threat to their lives.

The local officers were asked to sensitise mobile parties and checking of vehicles as several bike-borne miscreants were found involved in bomb attacks on the opposing candidates at the politically sensitive places including the Capital City. Several bomb-hurling incidents rocked the Capital City April 21.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for Bhubaneswar (Central) sustained severe injuries while his opponent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jagannath Pradhan barely escaped with minor injuries in two different cases of bomb attacks in the city on the night of April 21.

These incidents were rare in Odisha, traditionally considered a peaceful state as far as politics is concerned. Some observers likened the poll-related violence in the state to that of West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala.

On the other hand, despite all the tall claims made by the security forces, the Maoist attack in the state took one life and injured several others. Similarly, at many places in the Maoist-strong areas, people did not cast their votes for the fear of extremists during the first phase of the poll.

It seems the series of security meetings held at different layers, from ground to IG and DIG level, have failed to yield positive results in controlling violence during the polls.

Manoj Kumar Jena, the Congress candidate of Aska Assembly constituency, Friday, succumbed to gunshot wounds in a private hospital in the Capital city. His aides alleged that Jena was murdered due to political rivalry.

Major incidents