Nuapada/Komna: As many as 24 people were affected by diarrhoea after they ate at a community feast held on the occasion of the post death rituals of a person in Tikrapada village under Komna block in Nuapada district Saturday.

The affected people were admitted to the Komna community health centre and were discharged after they recovered Sunday afternoon.

The people of Tikrapada and its nearby villages participated in the feast held at Hatapada in the village Saturday afternoon.

After going back home they vomited and had loose motions in the evening. Their families rushed them to community health centre after their condition worsened.

