Sambalpur: The authorities of Hirakud Dam opened 24-hour control room from Saturday as they are soon going to lift the gates of the dam to release excess water. The 24-hour control room has been opened to monitor the flow of excess water from Hirakud Dam to villages nearby Mahanadi river bank.

The authorities have warned the villages near the banks of a possible flood in Mahanadi river system with a rise in the water flow during the monsoon. Like earlier, the gates will be opened to release the excess water from the dam, the authorities said.

This apart, spillways siren will be sounded when the gates will be opened, the officials added.

PNN