Banarpal: A passenger bus overturned on NH-55 near Banarpal road in Angul district Friday morning.

While more than 25 people were injured in the incident, four of them are in a critical state. The injured have been admitted to Angul District Headquarter Hospital and other nearby medicals.

On being informed, police and fire services staff rushed to the scene and rescued the victims.

According to a source, the vehicle ‘Dilkhush’ was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda this morning. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle near Banarpal overbridge and it slid off the road leading to the incident.