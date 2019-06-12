President’s rule extended in Jammu and Kashmir for 6 more months

New Delhi: President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended for six more months beginning June 20 and the Union Cabinet gave its nod Wednesday to this effect, Union minister Prakash Javedkar said.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018.

“Yes, it has been decided,” Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Union Cabinet’s nod, President Ram Nath Kovind will sign the proclamation for imposition of the President’s rule in the state and it will come into effect June 20, a home ministry official said.

PTI