Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) donated Rs 3 crore to the Odisha Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), Saturday. JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state Secretariat.

“JSPL, as a responsible corporate of the country, has always stood with the people affected by natural calamities. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Odisha for the rebuilding the cyclone affected areas,” said Jindal.

He appreciated Odisha Chief Minister’s effort in saving lives during the Cyclone and relief and restoration work aftermath. JSPL, through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation and the TRB Iron Ore Mines of JSPL at Tensa had provided relief to the victims of cyclone Fani.

JSPL Foundation had provided one lakh cooked meals to the victims of Cyclone Fani in Puri in coordination with the district administration. The TRB Iron Ore Mines also provided 50000 liters of drinking water and its Angul unit had also supplied cement and construction material for repairing of public buildings.