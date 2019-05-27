Lucknow: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said, Monday.

“We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh told reporters here.

“As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident. As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them,” the DGP added.

Surendra Singh, (50), a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm Saturday. He was referred to a hospital here, but succumbed during treatment.

Surendra worked tirelessly for Irani who conjured up the most stunning result in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. She defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a constituency which was previously considered a Gandhi bastion.

Irani herself had been one of the pall bearers when the body of Surendra was taken for cremation. She had urged the UP police to trace and nab the murders as quickly as possible.

