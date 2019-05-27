Bhubaneswar: A three-day all India art exhibition and artist camp will be held at Dhauli College of Art and Crafts. The camp will start from June 3 and continue till June 5.

The camp will witness participants from 12 states including Odisha.

Around 150 artists will participate in the camp of which 24 will be feted in the categories of drawing, painting, sculpture and engraving art. June 4, a special seminar will also be held.

Interacting with Orissa POST Dean of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts said, “This national art exhibition and camp will be held to inspire young and budding artistes who are in the process of learning the basics of art. Masters of several fields will give valuable suggestions to young artistes regarding art and how to retain the quality of your art. It will be a lifetime experience for lot of students and artistes.”

Amit Kala from New Delhi, Prakash Kishore from Chandigarh, Somanath Tamli from Kolkata, Panchanan Samal from Odisha, Sandip Meghwal from Udaipur, Kapil Sharma from Chhatisgarh, Amar Singh from Dhanbad, PN Pande from Bokaro, Sudip Sinha, Saroj Mishra and many others will participate in the seminar and camp.

June 4 evening, the winners will be feted and June 5 morning a drawing competition will be organised which will be participated by 50 artists.

Eminent artist Ashok Mohanty will be feted with Srujan Sanmaan for his lifetime contribution to the field of art and paintings. Artist Tarakanta Parida, Prabir Kumar Dalei, Chandramani Biswal, Samita Kamila and Debendra Maharana will also host a special class for art researchers of Odisha which is expected to be joined by many researchers in huge numbers.

Nearby villagers and school children have also been invited for the art camp where children will be given free drawing kits and imparted training on painting techniques.

“Preparations are in full swing to make the event a success”, said secretary of Eastern Art and Culture Foundation Dillip Kumar Mallick in a recent press conference held at the college.

Students of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts who will be participating in the three-day event