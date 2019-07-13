Talcher: Three people were killed and two were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on national highway -149 at Burukuna panchayat limits under Samal police station of Angul district Saturday morning.

The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the mishap took place while the five were returning in a car after attending a wedding in Khurdha district. The car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Palalahada. While three of them died on the spot, the other two sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Talcher. The bodies of deceased have been sent for postmortem.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene. Local cops have registered a case in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.

PNN