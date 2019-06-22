Phnom Penh: Three people were killed and dozens others trapped after a seven-storey under-construction building collapsed Saturday morning in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province.

“So far, three people were found dead, as 19 others were rescued,” Xinhua news agency quoted Provincial Governor Yun Min as saying.

All victims found were Cambodians, he added.

Between 40 and 50 workers were sleeping in the construction site when the building collapsed, the Governor said, adding that two excavators were being used to remove rubbles in order to search for those trapped.

According to authorities, the building was constructed on a parcel of 15 meters by 30 meters, and about 80 per cent of the construction was completed.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in commune 4 in Sihanoukville, the National Police said on its website.

IANS