Cuttack: Purighat police claimed to have arrested three persons for illegal betting on a World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand.

The arrested have been identified as Amit Agrawal of Manikghosh Bazar, Ankit Agrawal of Bakharabad and Anil Tipani of Haripur.

Police seized five mobile phones, a laptop and two desktops from the arrested trio. They have also registered a case in this regard.

Police said the trio was betting online on the semi-final match of the cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a building in Purighat area in the late hours of Tuesday and arrested the three accused.

According to sources, the accused trio was using code words for betting. Preliminary investigation has confirmed that several people from Cuttack city and other parts of Odisha bet money in the cricket match between India and New Zealand, said a police officer.

“We are probing the betting incident. We are yet to ascertain the amount of money bet on the cricket match,” said Purighat police in-charge Rasmiranjan Sahu.